Newswrap, September 15: Sushant Singh Rajput case, Kangana's notice to BMC, Jaya Bachchan's comment & more
Anushka Sharma not a part of Adipurush
The actress who recently announced about her pregnancy is not featuring in Adi Purush co-starring Prabhas. Anushka will reportedly begin working by the end of April 2021. She was last seen in the movie Zero.
Kangana Ranaut demands compensation from BMC
A few days back, the BMC officials partially demolished her office in Mumbai. And now, Kangana Ranaut has reportedly demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the civic body for the damage. She has reportedly also sent a notice to the BMC regarding the same.
ED interrogates Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta director Dinesh Vijan
The investigation agency is probing into the money laundering angle in connection with the late actor’s case. They have reportedly summoned and questioned Dinesh Vijan recently. He had earlier directed Sushant’s movie Raabta.
Khaali Peeli song Tehas Nehas out
The makers of the Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer have released yet another track from the movie which is Tehas Nehas. It also happens to be a dance number set against the backdrop of a garage-like setting.
Jaya Bachchan’s take on the film industry’s defamation
The veteran actress and MP lashed out at Ravi Kishan over his comment on the drug nexus in the film industry. She also said that a few people are trying to tarnish the industry’s image and urges the government to stop those people from doing the same.
CBI likes to summon Rohan Rai
Disha Salian fell off from the 14th floor of an apartment in Malad on 8th June that reportedly belonged to her fiancé Rohan Rai. If media reports are to be believed, the CBI officials are likely to summon and interrogate him too.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Please interrogate SSR also in the Disha case as well as all suicides in Mumbai. Maybe he was responsible too
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Are you mentally disturbed??