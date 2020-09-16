  1. Home
Newswrap, September 15: Sushant Singh Rajput case, Kangana's notice to BMC, Jaya Bachchan's comment & more

Newswrap, September 15: Right from Jaya Bachchan's comment on the film industry's defamation to the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are the key stories from the previous day.
221580 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 05:14 pm
Latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut and more
Anushka Sharma not a part of Adipurush

The actress who recently announced about her pregnancy is not featuring in Adi Purush co-starring Prabhas. Anushka will reportedly begin working by the end of April 2021. She was last seen in the movie Zero.  

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sharma isn't doing Prabhas starrer Adipurush, expects to start working from 2021 April end

Kangana Ranaut demands compensation from BMC

A few days back, the BMC officials partially demolished her office in Mumbai. And now, Kangana Ranaut has reportedly demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the civic body for the damage. She has reportedly also sent a notice to the BMC regarding the same.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut demands Rs 2 crore compensation from BMC for damaging her property; Issues notice

ED interrogates Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta director Dinesh Vijan

The investigation agency is probing into the money laundering angle in connection with the late actor’s case. They have reportedly summoned and questioned Dinesh Vijan recently. He had earlier directed Sushant’s movie Raabta.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta director Dinesh Vijan interrogated by ED in actor’s death case

Khaali Peeli song Tehas Nehas out

The makers of the Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer have released yet another track from the movie which is Tehas Nehas. It also happens to be a dance number set against the backdrop of a garage-like setting.

Also Read: Khaali Peeli Tehas Nehas Song: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's display impressive moves in breezy new track

Jaya Bachchan’s take on the film industry’s defamation

The veteran actress and MP lashed out at Ravi Kishan over his comment on the drug nexus in the film industry. She also said that a few people are trying to tarnish the industry’s image and urges the government to stop those people from doing the same.

Also Read: Jaya Bachchan hits out at Ravi Kishan's 'drug addiction' comment in parliament: It is a shame

CBI likes to summon Rohan Rai

Disha Salian fell off from the 14th floor of an apartment in Malad on 8th June that reportedly belonged to her fiancé Rohan Rai. If media reports are to be believed, the CBI officials are likely to summon and interrogate him too.

Also Read: Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai to be summoned by CBI in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Please interrogate SSR also in the Disha case as well as all suicides in Mumbai. Maybe he was responsible too

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Are you mentally disturbed??

