Newswrap, September 16: Kangana Ranaut's comment on Urmila Matondkar, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea & more

Newswrap, September 16: Right from Rhea Chakraborty and Showik's lawyer preparing for a bail plea to Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar's indirect war of words, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik's bail plea

As per the latest reports, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has apparently filed a bail plea for the actress and her brother on Wednesday. Earlier, he had reportedly stated that they were in no hurry to file for the same. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty remains in judicial custody.

Randeep Hooda resumes dubbing for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

The actor had earlier undergone a surgery and has finally recovered. He has also resumed his dubbing session for the co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata jet off to Dubai

The actor has been undergoing treatment for lung cancer at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He has also resumed shooting for his pending projects. And now, he along with his wife has headed to Dubai to be with their kids.

Laxmmi Bomb teaser out

and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb's teaser is finally out on social media. The makers of the movie have decided to release it at an OTT platform on November 9.

SHRC report on Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Cooper Hospital

The SHRC report states that there was no breach on the part of Cooper Hospital authorities and Mumbai Police in terms of Rhea Chakraborty's visit to the morgue where Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were kept.

Urmila Matondkar lashes out at

The Rangeela actress slams Kangana Ranaut and asks the reason behind the latter not telling the Mumbai Police about the drug nexus in the industry earlier. She also takes a jibe at the Manikarnika actress for seeking Y-plus security.

Kangana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn star'

The actress in one of her interviews has stated that Urmila Matondkar isn't known for acting and that the latter did soft porn. Earlier, Urmila had also taken a jibe at Kangana for her allegations against the film indsutry.

