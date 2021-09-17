Newswrap, September 16: Saif & Arjun to return with Bhoot Police 2; Kareena not approached for Sita & more

and to return with Bhoot Police 2

Pinkvilla exclusively learned from a reliable source that Bhoot Police makers are considering to turn the recently released horror-comedy film starring Saif, Arjun, Yami and Jacqueline into a franchise. When Pinkvilla reached out to producer, Ramesh Taurani, he confirmed the development saying, “Yes, we are definitely planning a sequel to Bhoot Police. The audience is enjoying the first part and I am looking forward to take it forward with the team.”

Kareena Kapoor and not approached for Sita

The news of signing the role of Goddess Sita in the mythological drama ‘The Incarnation: Sita’ hit the headlines. Before this, rumours were rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone were approached for the role. Now, the screenplay writer of the film, Manoj Muntashir has clarified that they always wanted Kangana to play the lead role. According to an interview Manoj Muntashir gave to the Free Press Journal, he said, "I am thrilled to have Kangana play Sita. She was on our priority list. Rumours were floating around about actresses like Kareena and Deepika being approached for the project, but they were not true.”

’s reaction to Virat Kohli stepping down as T20 captain post World Cup

On Thursday, September 16th, Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as India’s T20 Captain post the World Cup in Dubai. He mentioned that he will be leading the Indian team in ODI and Test match formats. Anushka Sharma shared his statement on her Instagram handle with a red heart emoticon, and stood by Virat as a rock-solid support in the decision.

’s statement in Raj Kundra Case

On September 15th, it was reported that the Mumbai Crime Branch had reportedly filed an almost 1500-page charge sheet against Raj Kundra and the IT head of his company Viaan industries, Ryan Thorpe in the pornography case. And today, we heard that Shilpa Shetty’s statement too is a part of this charge sheet. According to a report in The Indian Express, the actress has said that she was too busy with her work to know what her husband was up to.

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

On Thursday, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to announce her new film Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan featuring her, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav The actress took to social media to drop a poster featuring her, Siddhant and The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav. Sharing the same, Ananya announced the film that will be helmed by debutante director Arjun Varain Singh. The film is being backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It is penned by Reema, Arjun and Zoya together. It will be out in cinemas in 2023.

