Newswrap September 16: Salman Khan in Austria for Tiger 3 shoot; Ishaan Khatter drops Pippa’s 1st look & more

Ishaan Khatter shares his FIRST look from war drama Pippa

Ishaan Khatter is all geared up to appear in Indo-Pakistan war drama Pippa and the shooting for the same has began. Taking to social media, Ishaan announced the beginning of the film's shoot and shared his first look ever from the film.

and reach Austria for Tiger 3 shoot

The Tiger team including Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, director Maneesh Sharma and others have now reached Austria for the last schedule of Tiger 3 shoot. After the team of Tiger 3 wraps up the shoot in Austria, the team will head back to India to complete the remaining film.

on wrapping up Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra spoke to Pinkvilla about his upcoming film ‘Mission Majnu’ and said that the shooting experience of the film has been a very special journey. The actor further informed that the team has worked very hard on this spy thriller, which explores the journey of India’s covert operation in the heart of Pakistan, which irreversibly changed the relationship of two countries.

Pornography case: Raj Kundra ‘main facilitator’, earned millions, says report

On September 15, Mumbai Crime Branch submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet in connection with the pornography case before Esplanade Court. The charge sheet was filed against Raj Kundra and others. As per the latest reports, businessman Kundra was the “main facilitator” in the pornographic content case.

Atlee Kumar’s directorial starring titled ‘Lion’?

Shah Rukh Khan along with Nayanthara has been currently shooting for the much-awaited project directed by Tamil director Atlee Kumar in Pune. Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and shared a leaked document from the film which allegedly states that the film is titled ‘Lion’. There is no official clarity on whether the letter is real or not or if ‘Lion’ is a working title for the film and not an official one.

