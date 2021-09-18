Newswrap, September 17: Aamir Khan wraps Laal Singh Chaddha; Manoj Bajpayee’s father admitted to hospital

wraps Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan has been shooting for his much anticipated mega venture Laal Singh Chaddha for a long while now. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and southern star Naga Chaitanya in the leading parts. Atul Kulkarni took to social media and shared a picture with Aamir Khan as the film wraps production.

Manoj Bajpayee’s father admitted to the hospital

Manoj Bajpayee’s father RK Bajpayee has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. He is 83 and in 'critical' condition as per initial reports. On learning about his father's condition, Manoj left his shoot in Kerala mid-way to rush to the capital to be with him. Fans too began expressing concern on social media and praying for his health.

Rakul Preet Singh on Doctor G

Rakul Preet Singh will be sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. The actress has finished filming for the venture and is playing the role of Dr. Fatima. Speaking about the film Rakul said, “Amazing process which I will cherish forever”. Rakul will also be seen in Thank God alongside .

Dia Mirza shares the first picture of newborn

Dia Mirza took to Instagram and finally shared the first picture of her newborn son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Divya penned a heartwarming note along with the picture. Several Bollywood stars including and shared love in the comment section.

in Austria for Tiger 3 shoot

Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for the third installment of the much anticipated Tiger franchise. Katrina is shooting for the venture in Austria alongside . She recently posted a video in Instagram where she can be seen strolling in the park and doing some sightseeing in Austria.

