Newswrap, September 17: Kangana Ranaut, Urmila's war of words, Sushant Singh Rajput's recovered notes & more

Newswrap, September 17: Right from the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Sonam Kapoor taking a dig at a blogger, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Rangoli Chandel talks about Urmila Matondkar

, in one of her recent interviews, has called Urmila Matondkar. But that did not go well with many as they lashed out at the actress. Now, Rangoli Chandel has shared a screenshot of old articles on the Rangeela actress in which she was termed a ‘sex symbol.’

’s Tiger 3 to be shot in seven countries

The latest reports suggest that the third installment of the actor’s Tiger franchise is all set to go on floors. What is interesting is that the shoot for Tiger 3 will happen across not one but seven countries. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the recce for these locations will happen by the end of 2020.

Rakul Preet Singh approaches Delhi High Court

A few days back, reports suggested that Rhea Chakraborty has named Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan among others during her interrogation by NCB. That is in connection with the drug angle. Now, the latest that we know is that Rakul Preet has approached the Delhi HC against the media trial of the case.

slams blogger for ‘nepotism’ comment

The actress has recently lashed out at a US-based blogger who sent hate messages to her and called her a product of nepotism. Not only that, but the latter also called out Sonam Kapoor for her views on feminism and patriarchy.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary notes from 2018 recovered

The NCB has reportedly recovered the late actor’s diary notes from 2018 in which he wrote about his to-do-list for the day. Sushant reportedly wrote about his NASA dream, reading the script for Kedarnath, and other related stuff in these handwritten notes.

NCB finds the name of another actress involved in Sushant Singh Rajput’s party

The name of an actress who allegedly attended the success party of Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Chhichhore has come to the forefront now. Earlier, during the interrogation by NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had revealed around 25 names from Bollywood in connection with the drug angle.

Urmila Matondkar clarifies stance on Kangana Ranaut

The actress has stated that she called Kangana ‘Rudaali’ in a very different context. She also said that if it hurt the latter or her fans, then she is ready to apologize for the same.

