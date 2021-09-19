Newswrap September 18: IT dept alleges Rs 20 crore tax evasion by Sonu Sood; Raj Kundra seeks bail & more

Sonu Sood evaded tax of more than Rs 20 crore

The latest reports suggest that Sonu Sood has evaded a tax of over Rs 20 crore. After visiting the actor’s Mumbai home for 3 days in a row for a search, the IT department has found this information. The tax department also reportedly said Mr Sood's non-profit also raised Rs 2.1 crore from overseas donors using a crowdfunding platform in violation of the law - Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act - that governs such transactions.

shares a note on 'new endings' amid Raj Kundra's case

On Saturday, Shilpa Shetty shared a note on 'new endings' with her fans amid her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest. The note explained how humans spend a lot of time thinkings and analyzing their bad decisions, mistakes, and more. It further stated that one cannot change the past but can move ahead to make better decisions.

Raj Kundra Pornography Case

Businessman Raj Kundra who has been accused in the pornography case has moved a bail application in a court in Mumbai. According to the latest reports, the bail plea sent by Raj claims that he was being made a scapegoat and that there is no single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content.

Emraan Hashmi transformation will leave you spellbound

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Emraan unleashed his beast mode and has left no stone unturned to get the perfect hot-bod. We also got our hands on an exclusive picture of Emraan's sculpted physique.

Rajat Bedi on car crash accident

On September 6, Rajat Bedi’s car hit a person in Mumbai. The injured man was taken to the hospital, but later he succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, the actor was reportedly booked for causing death by negligence. Now, the actor recently opened up on the accident and said he did everything he could to save the man’s life.

