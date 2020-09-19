Newswrap, September 18: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea's unseen video, Javed Akhtar's take on drug nexus & more

Newswrap, September 18: Right from the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the current buzz in the television industry, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Javed Akhtar on drug nexus and nepotism in Bollywood

The veteran lyricist has reportedly said that drugs are malice for not only the film industry but also the society. Javed Akhtar claims to have heard about it but not seen it. He further adds that one cannot term inheritance as nepotism.

Did take a sly dig at ?

Kangana Ranaut grabbed headlines after having called Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star a few days back. Later on, she reportedly justified her comment by saying that Sunny Leone is accepted in the film industry as an artist. Now, Sunny Leone has shared a cryptic note on ‘world drama.’ She writes, “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you always have the most to say.”

Court’s verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager’s bail plea & others

Samuel Miranda, Basit Parihar, and Dipesh Sawant who were earlier arrested by the NCB had reportedly moved to High Court for bail. However, the hearing has been adjourned, and the next date for the same is said to be 29th September 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s unseen video

A few days back, Sushant’s video with Sara Ali Khan went viral in which both of them were reportedly seen smoking. And now, yet another unseen video has surfaced in which the late actor draws a flowchart while girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and a mystery man look on.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to go off-air

Shaheer Shaikh and Rhea Sharma starrer is finally coming to an end. It will now be replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate the latter’s birthday

The lady superstar and her beau Vignesh spent some quality time together at his private birthday party in Goa. The two of them had jetted off to Nayanthara’s hometown Kochi earlier for Onam celebrations.

