Newswrap, September 2: Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Kangana Ranaut's take on drugs, PUBG ban & more

Newswrap, September 2: Right from the Indian government's decision to ban PUBG and a few other apps to the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are the key stories from the previous day.

CBI grills Sushant Singh Rajput’s driver

The agency has summoned and interrogated every person connected with the late actor in the past few weeks. After having grilled Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh, and others, CBI has reportedly questioned Sushant’s driver.

Shruti Modi reveals a name in connection with drug cartel

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi is also currently under the CBI’s radar. She has now named a top-notch supplier having influential contacts who supplied drugs to the late actor. Modi has revealed the name to be ‘Khatri.’

Vaani Kapoor jets off to Scotland for Bell Bottom's shoot

The actress will join , , Lara Dutta, and others for the shooting schedule of Bell Bottom in Scotland. She was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai International airport on Wednesday.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda opens up on mental health

Navya has taken to social media and admitted to having anxiety issues. She also opened up in the 30-minute conversation about seeking therapy for the same. This initiative of Navya won praise from her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda too.

NCB arrests two individuals with links to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother

The agency has arrested one Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra who reportedly have links with Showik Chakraborty. One of them also has connections with Sushant Singh Rajput’s former housekeeping manager Samuel Miranda who is accused of procuring drugs on Showik’s instructions.

Government of India bans 118 mobile apps

The Indian government has banned PUBG and 117 other mobile apps on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, these apps are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s team members diagnosed with COVID-19

The actress was supposed to shoot for a television commercial soon. However, a few of her team members have tested positive for novel Coronavirus just a day before the same. This commercial was for a well-known hair product.

demands a drug test for Bollywood actors

The actress debuted on Twitter a few days back and is known to be very vocal about her opinions. She recently talked about drug abuse in Bollywood. Not only that, but the actress also urged a few celebs to give blood samples and prove the narcotics theory wrong.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters on his mental health

The CBI has reportedly recorded the statements of the late actor’s sisters. They have admitted that Sushant was feeling low since 2019 and was consulting a psychiatrist too.

Rhea Chakraborty’s father grilled for 10 hours

The CBI has interrogated Rhea’s father Indrajit Chakraborty on Wednesday in connection with the drugs angle. He was reportedly questioned for about 10 hours. A few recovered WhatsApp chats reveal that he reportedly used narcotics himself.

