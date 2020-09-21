Newswrap, September 20: Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap & more

Newswrap, September 20: Right from NCB's interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty to Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday celebration, here are the key stories from the previous day.

refused to work with Sushant Singh Rajput

Anurag Kashyap has recently revealed that Parineeti Chopra had refused to work with Sushant Singh Rajput as he was a television actor. Moreover, the filmmaker has also stated that the late actor ghosted upon him at times.

Rhea Chakraborty admits she consumed drugs

The actress is currently in judicial custody and the NCB is constantly interrogating her. Of late, Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly admitted to having consumed drugs. She also confessed to have been tutored to deny the allegations.

overcomes Coronavirus

The B-town diva had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. Not only that, but was also diagnosed with Coronavirus back then. Now, Malaika has announced that she has overcome the deadly virus and has finally stepped out of her room.

Payal Ghosh to file official complaint against Anurag Kashyap

The actress has alleged that the filmmaker forced himself upon her a few years back and behaved inappropriately. Payal Ghosh has now reportedly decided to file an official complaint against him on September 21.

Anurag Kashyap releases official statement

The filmmaker’s lawyer has stated that he is deeply pained by the false allegations made against him which are dishonest and malicious. Kashyap’s lawyer has also added that the #MeToo movement has been used for character assassination.

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys her 40th birthday

Bebo, along with her husband , Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita had a blast at the birthday party. The actress has given glimpses of the same on her social media handle. She also got a customized ‘fabulous at 40’ that grabbed everyone’s attention.

