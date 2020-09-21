  1. Home
Newswrap, September 20: Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap & more

Newswrap, September 20: Right from NCB's interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty to Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday celebration, here are the key stories from the previous day.
9356 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday celebrations, Anurag Kasbyap's official statement & moreNewswrap, September 20: Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap & more
Parineeti Chopra refused to work with Sushant Singh Rajput

Anurag Kashyap has recently revealed that Parineeti Chopra had refused to work with Sushant Singh Rajput as he was a television actor. Moreover, the filmmaker has also stated that the late actor ghosted upon him at times.  

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap reveals Parineeti Chopra refused to work with SSR in Hasee Toh Phasee as he was a TV actor

Rhea Chakraborty admits she consumed drugs

The actress is currently in judicial custody and the NCB is constantly interrogating her. Of late, Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly admitted to having consumed drugs. She also confessed to have been tutored to deny the allegations.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty admits to consuming drugs during NCB probe; Says she was tutored to deny the allegations

Malaika Arora overcomes Coronavirus

The B-town diva had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. Not only that, but Arjun Kapoor was also diagnosed with Coronavirus back then. Now, Malaika has announced that she has overcome the deadly virus and has finally stepped out of her room.

Also Read: Malaika Arora overcomes COVID 19 with minimum pain & discomfort; Shares pic as she steps out of her room

Payal Ghosh to file official complaint against Anurag Kashyap

The actress has alleged that the filmmaker forced himself upon her a few years back and behaved inappropriately. Payal Ghosh has now reportedly decided to file an official complaint against him on September 21. 

Also Read: Payal Ghosh to file official complaint against Anurag Kashyap on September 21

Anurag Kashyap releases official statement

The filmmaker’s lawyer has stated that he is deeply pained by the false allegations made against him which are dishonest and malicious. Kashyap’s lawyer has also added that the #MeToo movement has been used for character assassination.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap's lawyer says false allegations are made against him; Claims #MeToo is opted by vested interest

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys her 40th birthday

Bebo, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita had a blast at the birthday party. The actress has given glimpses of the same on her social media handle. She also got a customized ‘fabulous at 40’ that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys with family on her birthday but it's the 'fabulous at 40' cake that grabs attention

Credits :Pinkvilla

