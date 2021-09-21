Newswrap, September 20: Ranbir Kapoor to shoot a song in Mr Lele; Varun Dhawan to begin filming ‘Ekkis’ & more

in Mr. Lele

Shashank Khaitan’s directorial ‘Mr. Lele’ stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in leading parts. The film initially starred in the lead role but the cast got changed eventually. Superstar Ranbir Kapoor will be shooting for a special song in the film. The shooting will begin next week.

Varun Dhawan to begin Ekkis

Varun Dhawan and director Sriram Raghavan have previously worked together in the much-acclaimed successful venture ‘Badlapur’. Varun will be starting his second film with Sriram titled ‘Ekkis’. Prep work on the film has been started, the shooting will commence from February.

Rashmi Rocket takes the OTT route

will be playing the role of an athlete in her upcoming film ‘Rashmi Rocket’. The film which was initially planned for a theatrical release will now be arriving on a leading OTT platform. The film will be premiering on Zee5 on 15 October. Priyanshu Painyuli also plays a key character in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor at Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday

along with her entire family celebrated veteran director Mahesh Bhatt’s 73rd birthday. Ranbir Kapoor joined the celebration with the rest of the family. Ranbir Kapoor clicked a selfie featuring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Mahesh Bhatt.

Raj Kundra gets bail

’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra gets bail. Raj along with his associate Ryan Thorpe was granted bail by a Mumbai court. Raj was arrested in the alleged case of making and distributing pornographic films via his app.

