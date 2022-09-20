Newswrap, September 20: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja name their son Vayu; Doctor G's trailer OUT

The world of Bollywood is dynamic and keeps on changing with newer and exciting news every day. Here is a dose of today’s most prominent news happenings in B-town.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja on Tuesday revealed the name of their newborn baby. Disclosing the name of their child in a sweet Instagram post, the adorable couple wrote that they have decided to name their son ‘Vayu’. The duo’s son turned one month old on September 20.

Sonam Kapoor, the Bollywood diva, penned a long note in the caption to explain why they have named their son Vayu. Sonam wrote on Instagram, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.” Elaborating further, the actor wrote that “in the Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the five elements and is known to be the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav.” She further wrote that “Vayu is a symbol and the essence of life.”

Doctor G trailer starring Ayushmann Khurrana is out and fans are loving it

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. From playing the role of a sperm donor in the film Vicky Donor to essaying a love story of a blind man in Andhadhun, he has nailed it all. His upcoming film Doctor G has also set the same tone of excitement amongst fans and we can’t be more pumped to watch it soon. Today, the trailer of Doctor G was released wherein Ayushmann can be seen playing the role of a male gynecologist and what troubles he faces in curing women.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal hold hands in a new picture from their home

One of the B-Town’s most adorable couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal leave no moment unturned to exude couple goals. They both are a blend of grace and perfection. Today, the couple dropped a new picture of themselves holding each other’s hands from their sea-facing expensive home. Vicky and Katrina moved to their new home in Juhu after their wedding, and their apartment is in the same building as that of cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021.

Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie on her first trip to NYC

Priyanka Chopra, who is the highest followed Indian actress on Instagram, on Tuesday dropped off a picture of herself alongside her daughter Malti Marie. Here, we can see that the Baywatch actress took Malti Marie on her first trip to the New York Centre. In the picture, Pri chose to not reveal her daughter’s face while sitting by the window side in a hotel room. Recently, Priyanka Chopra addressed the United Nations General Assembly as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

