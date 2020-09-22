Newswrap, September 21: Deepika Padukone's alleged involvement in drug nexus, Payal Ghosh's statement & more

Newswrap, September 21: Right from NCB probing into Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Payal Ghosh's allegations against Anurag Kashyap, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Richa Chadha issues statement post Payal Ghosh’s #MeToo allegation

The actress has recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. She has also taken three names along with the same one of whom is Richa Chadha. This did not go well with the latter who has now initiated a legal notice to Ghosh.

John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 to release on Eid 2021

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate was released in 2018 and received humongous response from the audience. The actor is back again with its sequel that is scheduled for an Eid 2021 release. It has been directed by Milap Zaveri.

NCB likely to summon Sara Ali Khan, , Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta

The agency arrested Rhea Chakraborty a few days back on charges of procuring drugs. Now, the latest reports suggest that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are likely to be summoned by the NCB in connection with the drug angle. The two of them visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavana Lake farmhouse where a few get-togethers took place.

Payal Ghosh on Anurag Kashyap's ex-wives

Payal Ghosh has accuse Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct recently. The actress has lashed out at the filmmaker's ex-wives, Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin for supporting him. She has further questioned them for leaving him if he was a good husband.

Mumbai exchange building catches fire

A minor fire broke out at the Exchange building in the city on Monday. For the unversed, it houses the NCB office in which the activities related to the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is going on. However, the situation was brought under control soon as firefighters immediately rushed to the spot.

Talent manager Jaya Saha’s chats accessed

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has gotten way murkier in the past few weeks. Recently, the NCB interrogated talent manager Jaya Saha in connection with certain WhatsApp messages that reveal she talked about drugs and other banned substances with others. Reports suggest that she interacted with Bollywood actresses ‘S’ and ‘N.’

to be summoned by NCB?

As per the latest reports, NCB is likely to summon Deepika Padukone this week. That has happened after the recovery of Jaya Saha’s WhatsApp chats that reveal she interacted with few celebs from Bollywood about drugs. It is also revealed that the celeb with the initial ‘D’ in the chats is allegedly Deepika herself. Meanwhile, the NCB has reportedly also summoned her manager Karishma Prakash in connection with the same.

