Newswrap, September 21: Raj Kundra gets bail; Tabu in talks to star in Mahesh Manjrekar’s White & more
Raj Kundra released from Byculla jail
Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra was released from Byculla Jail on Tuesday. He was granted bail on Monday evening in the adult film racket case on the surety of Rs 50,000. Kundra was snapped leaving the city's Byculla Jail amidst a large crowd of media personnel and police protection.
SC stays NCDRC order directing Yash Raj Films to compensate viewer
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan had made the headlines after one of the viewers had sued Yash Raj Films for omitting the song Jabra Fan from the movie. And while the matter was under prejudice, it is now reported that the Supreme Court has stayed NCDRC’s order which directed YRF to pay a compensation of Rs 10000 to the complainant.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya
Pinkvilla has learnt that Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s film revolves around the theme of ‘Save the forests’. However, the message has been conveyed with humour, in a classic Amar Kaushik style. The last leg of the film was shot in June in Mumbai, and it’s now in the post-production stage, informed a source close to the development.
Kareena Kapoor Khan drops breathtaking birthday glimpse
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 41st birthday today and took to social media to share a birthday glimpse. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a stunning photo with husband Saif Ali Khan and added a heart emoji and today's date.
Tabu in talks to star in Mahesh Manjrekar’s White
Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Tabu is discussing a probable reunion with Mahesh on his next directorial, White. The film is being produced by Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shanaliyaa. Source close to the development revealed that Mahesh and Tabu have been discussing several aspects of the script over the last few weeks and if things materialize in the longer run, this will be the second collaboration of the two after their National Award-Winning film.
