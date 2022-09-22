Newswrap; September 22: Raju Srivastava cremated; Bipasha Basu’s baby shower details and more

The world of Bollywood and the Television industry is unique and creative in its own way. For some, the entertainment business is restricted only on an on-screen basis, while others, do not leave a moment of their lives to entertain their audiences while stepping outside their homes or in the public sphere. Here are the top news happenings of the day.

On Wednesday afternoon, popular comedian Raju Srivastava took his last breath owing to health reasons. He was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, since August 10, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Today morning, he was cremated by his close family members in attendance in the National capital. Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava broke down during the funeral process. She was seen crying alongside their son Ayushmann during the last rites. Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi, director Madhur Bhandarkar and singer Ram Shankar among others paid their last respects to the comedian.

Bipasha Basu’s baby shower to take place tomorrow

Bipasha Basu, expecting her first child with Karan Singh Grover, will hold their baby shower ceremony tomorrow. Pinkvilla recently got access on the adorable invite that was crafted for the private affair, which indeed left us with a smile. The beautiful invite mentioned venue details and the dress code. The tagline of the invite and the theme of the occasion was something that caught our attention. The tagline read - "A Lil monkey is on the way". We do await him/her. The theme or the dress code for the event is- "Ladies - Pink and Peaches, Gents - Lavender and Blues".

Code Name Tiranga’s teaser is out now

Parineeti Chopra has dropped the teaser of her upcoming film Code Name Tiranga which will hit the theatres on October 14 this year. Looking fierce and powerful, Parineeti is seen performing action-packed stunts with ace and class. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Punjabi singer-turned-actor Harrdy Sandhu in the lead role. Code Name Tiranga features Parineeti as a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and is on a mission to save the nation by unfolding a mysterious case.

Deepika Padukone begins dubbing for Pathan

Popular actress Deepika Padukone has treated her social media fans today by informing them that she has started dubbing for her forthcoming film Pathan. Alongside Deepika, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in key roles as well. The Bollywood actress today shared a glimpse of her working session.

Hazel Keech thanks paparazzi for not scaring son Orion at Mumbai airport

Wife of Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech was spotted at Mumbai airport today along with her lil child. Keech was spotted with her son Orion for the first time by the paps without hubby. Taking to social media, Hazel shared a glimpse of her airport spotting with Orion and wrote, “Thank you to all the press and media guys today for keeping a safe distance and not scaring my son. It was because of this show of consideration and respect I as comfortable posing for pictures.” The couple was blessed with Orion in January 2022.

Ananya Panday roots for friend Navya Nanda Naveli’s podcast

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is all set for some fun by spilling some behind-the-door conversations in her upcoming podcast ‘What The Hell Navya.’ The trailer of the podcast released a few days ago, and looks like she will be joined by her mum Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Now, with just two days to go for the premiere of What The Hell Navya, her friend in B-Town and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has shared her excitement for the podcast, and was seen cheering for her.

