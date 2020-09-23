Newswrap, September 22: Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody, Deepika Padukone's connection with drug angle

Newswrap, September 22: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput case to NCB's investigation of drug angle, here are the key stories from the previous day.

to play a double role in Atlee’s movie?

Ardent fans of King Khan are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project. Now, as per the latest reports, the actor is going to play a double role as an investigative officer and a criminal in an upcoming movie backed by Atlee.

KWAN director summoned in drug case

The NCB has summoned Dhruv Chitgopekar, director of KWAN agency in connection with the drug angle recently. For the unversed, Jaya Saha is an employee of this agency, and so is ’s manager Karishma Prakash.

Sushant Singh Rajput sent SOS message to sister?

The late actor allegedly tried calling Rhea Chakraborty post which he reportedly sent an SOS message to his sister Meetu Singh alleging that ‘they’ will frame him and kill him. These series of events happened on June 9, 2020, a few days before his untimely demise.

AIIMS meeting with CBI postponed

The forensic team from AIIMS was supposed to submit a report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s cause of death to the CBI on September 22, 2020. However, the meeting has now been reportedly postponed. It was supposed to be held at the CBI headquarters in Delhi.

Rhea Chakraborty and others’ judicial custody extended

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant a few days back. Recently, their judicial custody has been extended to 6th October 2020. Rhea and Showik had also filed a bail plea that will be reportedly heard on 23rd September 2020.

Khaali Peeli trailer OUT

Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Khaali Peeli’s official trailer is finally out. The movie has been directed by Maqbool Khan and is all set for an OTT release on 2nd October, 2020.

’s BMC case adjourned

BMC officials partially demolished Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai while she was on her way to the city on 9th September 2020. And now, her legal case against the BMC has been adjourned for a day. Moreover, the court also wants Sanjay Raut’s lawyer to file his reply by then.

Deepika Padukone’s manager seeks for exemption

Karishma Prakash has reportedly asked for an exemption from NCB’s probe in connection with the drug angle. She has sought for the same until September 25 owing to ill health.

