Newswrap, September 23: Deepika Padukone, Sara served summons, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing postponed

Newswrap, September 23: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to NCB's decision to summon Bollywood stars, here are the key stories from the previous day.

to break ties with Anurag Kashyap if filmmaker found guilty

Recently, Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. However, many actors came out in support of the filmmaker, one of whom is Taapsee Pannu. But the actress has also added that if he is found guilty, then she will break all ties with him.

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea hearing postponed

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother’s judicial custody got recently extended for two weeks until October 6, 2020. They filed a bail plea in response to the same at the Bombay High Court. However, the hearing was postponed owing to heavy rains in Mumbai.

Jaya Saha admits to arranging CBD oil

The NCB has summoned and interrogated Sushant Singh Rajput’s former talent manager Jaya Saha in connection with the drug nexus. She has reportedly admitted to have arranged CBD oil for the late actor, Rhea Chakraborty, , and Madhu Mantena.

to resume shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi in October

The actress will collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in Gangubai Kathiawadi. As per the latest reports, Alia Bhatt will resume shooting for the movie in October. She is likely to begin shooting for the solo scenes first.

Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Pandya no more

Bhupesh Kumar Pandya worked in projects like Vicky Donor, Delhi Crime, and others. The actor passed away recently after having battled lung cancer. He was undergoing treatment for the same at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

, Sara Ali Khan, and others summoned by NCB

The agency has finally summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta in connection with the drug angle. While the officials served summons at the residences of and Shraddha Kapoor, the rest of the actresses were informed about the same call.

Poonam Pandey calls off marriage with Sam Bombay

Poonam and Sam got married very recently, and their pictures went viral on social media. However, Sam was recently arrested on charges of assaulting the actress. And now, she has decided to end her marriage with him stating that she would prefer being single than be in an abusive relationship.

