Newswrap, September 23: Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham announcement, Valimai teaser release & more

Vicky Kaushal announces direct digital premiere of Sardar Udham

On Thursday, actor Vicky Kaushal surprised fans by announcing the direct digital premiere of his upcoming film Sardar Udham. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a new poster of the film which features a foggy London Sky. While making the announcement, Vicky said, "My heart is filled with love as we bring to you the story of a revolutionary. This October, watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, @primevideoin.”

opens up on his ‘permanent rishta’

During the recently held press conference of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan made a few revelations about his personal life. The Dabangg actor opened up about the only ‘permanent rishta’ that he shares with someone. Quipping about his bachelorhood and failed relationships, Salman stated that his relationship with Bigg Boss has been the only lasting rishta he had in life.

Mallika Sherawat on facing harassment

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, actor Mallika Sherawat spoke about the bullying and harassment she has faced in the past “I left the country. That’s how I dealt with it. The kind of bullying and harassment I have faced by a certain section of the media, common public, the judgment that I faced. You know I couldn’t deal with it, it just broke my heart, I left the country. I said I need to go out of this country to really feel sane,” said Mallika.

on reuniting with Excel

Saif Ali Khan when asked about the reunion with Excel Entertainment, the actor told Pinkvilla, “I have been wanting to do a film with Excel for a while now. In-fact, we have signed up for a film called Fire. It’s about the fireman.” He also opened up about his script choice and the idea of going more commercial with his films. “I have noticed that a lot of roles that I am doing, and this is what I mean by being commercial, can be represented by an emoticon on the phone chat. For Bhoot Police, there is a ghost, for Adipurush, there is a red devil, a cop for Vikram Vedha and for Fire, there’s a fireman too. I think the next role that I chose has to be an emoticon,” he laughed.

Valimai Teaser out

Valimai, featuring Thala Ajith in the lead role, is one of the much-awaited Tamil films. Amidst the buzz, on Thursday, the makers of Valimai finally released the teaser of the film that has everything from action to drama and looks every bit electrifying.

