Newswrap; September 24: Brahmastra song Rasiya out, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan promotes Ponniyin Selvan

The Indian film industry, especially Bollywood is constantly in the limelight with a lot of new and exciting things that grab the attention of both media and audiences. Today, the film industry witnessed some interesting events including the release of the much-awaited Brahmastra song, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan promoting her upcoming Ponniyin Selvan with the rest of the team members. Here are the top entertainment news stories of September 24.

The makers of Brahmastra finally released the most-awaited song Rasiya from the movie, today. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's electrifying chemistry and exceptional visuals make Rasiya a complete treat to watch. The romantic number is composed by Pritam, penned by Amit Bhattacharya, and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Tushar Joshi. The highly anticipated Brahmastra music album is slated to release by Dussehra.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ponniyin Selvan team promote the film in Mumbai

The Ponniyin Selvan team kickstarted the promotions of the magnum opus in Mumbai today. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who stayed away from the Chennai, Trivandrum, and Bengaluru promotional events, is very much a part of the Mumbai event. The former Miss World looked ethereal in her white ethnic outfit at the event. Trisha Krishnan and Shobita Dhulipala, on the other hand, looked stunning in sarees. The men of Ponniyin Selvan including Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Jayam Ravi opted for ethnic outfits.

Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal to skip 'no phone policy' at their wedding

Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal who are set to tie the knot on October 6, Thursday, have decided to skip 'no phone policy' at their wedding. The couple decided to ditch the restrictions, so that their guests can be at ease and enjot the wedding. However, Richa and Ali have requested their guests to ditch their phones and enjoy the celebrations.

Guns & Gulaabs teaser out

The official teaser of Guns & Gulaabs, the upcoming Netflix series directed by Raj and D.K. is finally out. Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav play misfits from the 90s in the series, which narrates the dark side that exists in every human being. Guns & Gulaabs is touted to be a thriller, that will have the flavours of romance and humour.

