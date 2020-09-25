  1. Home
Newswrap, September 24: Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai for NCB probe, Rhea's bail plea hearing postponed

Newswrap, September 24: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to NCB's probe on drugs, here are the key stories from the previous day.
Mumbai
Akshay Kumar to begin shooting for Prithviraj in October

The actor is currently in Scotland to shoot for his movie Bell Bottom. Now, the latest reports suggest that he will start shooting for Prithviraj in October soon after wrapping up the same. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar.  

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea adjourned till September 29

The actress and her brother Showik remain in judicial custody until October 6, 2020. Their bail pleas are reportedly adjourned by the Bombay High Court till September 29, 2020.

Kangana Ranaut slams BMC over building collapse case

The actress has once again lashed out the BMC over Bhiwandi’s building collapse. She also took a jibe at the civic body for demolishing her office and stated that they should have paid attention to the building instead. She further wrote, “Even the attack by Pakistan did not kill as many soldiers in Pulwama as your negligence killed innocent people.”

NCB to grill Kshitij Raviprasad

Kshitij happens to be an employee of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He is likely to be summoned by the NCB in connection with the drug angle. He has been reportedly asked to appear before the agency on Friday. 

SP Balasubrahmanyam in critical condition

The singer was admitted to the hospital on August 5, 2020 after having tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the latest reports suggest that his health has deteriorated and he is put under maximal life support. Kamal Haasan paid a visit to the ailing singer after getting to know about the same. 

Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai for NCB probe

The actress was earlier in Goa for her film’s shoot. She flew back to Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh on Thursday. Deepika will appear before NCB on Friday in connection with the drug nexus. 

Rakul Preet Singh arrives in Mumbai for NCB investigation

Just like Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh has also landed in Mumbai to join NCB’s probe regarding the drug nexus. The actress will also appear before the agency on Friday. 

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

The corrupt strategy of dealing with protests- 1.Ask media to completely ignore it at first 2.If too strong ask media to label it as conspiracy 3.Launch witchhunts , frame the dissenting voices and arrest them if it suits them. Thus direct the attention elsewhere. #standwithfarmers India

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Fake followers, drugs. Fake images fall like a pack of cards.

