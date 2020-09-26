Newswrap September 25: Sushant's lawyer comments on probe, Sunil Gavaskar's reply to Anushka Sharma & more

The newswrap for September 25 brings all the latest news updates from Bollywood. Sushant's lawyer comments on the CBI probe, Sunil Gavaskar's reply to Anushka Sharma and more news updates.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family's lawyer states that there are many discrepancies in the late actor's death probe. As per news reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family's lawyer Vikas Singh states how there are too many discrepancies in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The lawyer also states that the CBI still hasn't made any press statement with regards to the case.

's manager Karishma Prakash was quizzed about an alleged WhatsApp group. The news reports state that this WhatsApp group had Deepika Padukone as its admin. The news reports further go on to add that this WhatsApp group also had Karishma Prakash and Jaya Saha as its group admins. A news report adds that Karishma was questioned about the drugs payments made by Deepika.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa states could soon get summoned by the NCB. He further goes on to add that the director producer will be summoned by the agency in relation to the drugs party hosted by Karan in the year 2019. Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took to his social media account to quote sources claiming that Karan Johar will be getting a summon very soon from NCB.

shares a post for SP Balasubrahmanyam. The Bollywood actress wrote in her tweet, "#SPBalasubrahmanyam 90’s kids will never get over this legend. His voice seems such an inseparable part of our growing up years. You will remain in us as a part of us." The legendary singer passed away on Thursday. He had tested positive for COVID 19 and had been admitted to a hospital.

Karan Johar issued an official statement about the alleged drug consumption at his party in 2019. Karan states in his official statement state he has never consumed any narcotic substance or endorsed any kind of drug consumption. The statement also reads that he or his production house, Dharma Productions are in no way responsible for what people do in their lives. Karan Johar further denied personally knowing Kshijit Prasad and Anubhav Chopra.

Sunil Gavaskar responds to 's post. The former cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar says that he in no way blamed Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's performance. He further goes on to add that he made a comment that due to the COVID 19 lockdown, cricketers did not get enough practice and that had reflected during the game.

