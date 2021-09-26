Newswrap, September 26: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali; Jaya Bachchan’s 50 years in Bollywood & more

Rohit Shetty confirms Diwali release for ’s Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring will be releasing on Diwali this year. The announcement was made after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confirmed that theatres will open across the state from October 22.

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos arrested in a drugs case

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetraides’ brother Agisilaos was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday in yet another drugs case. It was reported that Agisilaos was arrested from Goa and the authorities have recovered drugs in his possession.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari hits the floors

Nushrrat Bharuccha has begun working on her next project Janhit Mein Jaari which has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film will also star Annu Kapoor, Anud Singh Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi. The movie will be helmed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh and is bankrolled by Vinod Bhanushali.

completes 50 years in film industry

The veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has completed her half century in the film industry today. On the special occasion, son Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media space to appreciate the presence of Jaya Bachchan in his life.

Single screen owners urge Rohit to support them for reopening

Single screen owners have urged Rohit to request Thackeray for the reopening of their theatres too. Talking about it in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nitin Datar of Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association said that there’s one request to Mr Shetty that he should speak to the state government about single screens and ask them to support in reopening their cinemas.

