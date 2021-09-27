Newswrap September 26: Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera release date; Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s 2022

YRF announces slate of releases

As the Maharashtra government decided to open theaters in Maharashtra, YRF announced a slate of releases including Bunty aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordar, Shamshera, and Prithviraj. and Vaani Kapoor-led Shamshera will releases on the theaters on 25 March 2022.

Laal Singh Chaddha release date

and Kareena Kapoor Khan have finished filming for their upcoming mega venture Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya is also playing a key character in the film. The makers have announced the latest release date of the film as it will be releasing theatrically on Valentine’s day 2022.

Sooryavanshi theatrical release

Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared a picture with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as the government decided to open the theaters from October 22. Rohit announced that his much-awaited cop actioner will finally release theatrically on Diwali 2021.

Tadap, Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2 release date

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house announced the release date for a slate of films including Tadap, Bachchan Pandey, and Heropanti 2. Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon in the leading part.

comes back from Tiger 3 shoot

Superstar Salman Khan has been shooting for his mega venture third installment of the Tiger franchise. The film along with has been shot in Russia, Turkey, and Austria. Emraan Hashmi is playing the antagonist in the film. Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from the shoot.

