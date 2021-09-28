Newswrap, September 27: Kareena Kapoor’s house party, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt snapped in Jodhpur & more

and in Jodhpur

It seems that Ranbir Kapoor is all set to ring in his 39th birthday in the beautiful city of Jodhpur alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The couple were spotted at the airport donning funky attires. While Alia slayed in a tye-dyed jacket, on the other hand, beau Ranbir Kapoor opted for a wine-hue sweatshirt and joggers.

Geeta Basra reveals why she spoke about her miscarriages

Harbhajan Singh’s wife and actor Geeta Basra opened up about her two miscarriages last month after the birth of her daughter Hinaya. Now, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed her reason behind speaking about miscarriages openly. She said, “I spoke about it because I realised how common it is. There are a lot of friends of mine who have gone through it, a lot of women have gone through it, and the best platform to talk about it is obviously social media.”

’s post on Helping

On September 27, Shilpa Shetty, took to her social media platform to share a cryptic post on Instagram. The Apne actor who in the recent past, has been talking about healing and recovery, this time shared a quote on Helping others. The quote states, “When a friend is in trouble, don’t annoy him by asking if there is anything you can do. Think up something appropriate and do it.”

Kareena Kapoor’s house party

On Monday, photos from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bandra house party created a massive buzz on Instagram. Many Bollywood A-listers including , Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora were seen gracing the event. While sharing the picture Manish Malhotra said, “It’s true blue selfie time tonight @karanjohar @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @amuaroraofficial #sanjaymishra #friendsforever”.

Bollywood announces 14 releases

After the Maharashtra government announced reopening of theatres in October, Bollywood has announced 14 movie releases in the upcoming months. starrer Sooryavanshi, Tara Sutaria’s Tadap, ’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Bachchan Pandey are few movies whose release date has been unveiled. Check out the entire detail in the link below.

