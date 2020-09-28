Newswrap, September 27: Sushant Singh Rajput's case, NCB's take on Karan Johar's viral party & more

Newswrap, September 27: Right from the latest updates on NCB's latest actions to Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay's reconciliation, here are the key stories from the previous day.

’s drug party not under probe

NBC’s Deputy GD, Mutha Ashok Jain, has recently clarified that Karan Johar’s viral party from 2019 has nothing to do with their investigation of drug nexus. He further stated that the agency has arrested Kshitij Prasad and that no new summons has been placed.

, Sara Ali Khan & 's advertisement’s downplayed

The three actresses are currently investigated by NCB concerning the Bollywood drug nexus that is currently grabbing headlines. Reportedly, the brand advertisements of Deepika, Sara, and Shraddha are currently downplayed wing to the massive public outrage against them.

Poonam Pandey reconciles with husband Sam Bombay

Poonam’s husband Sam was arrested in Goa a few days back on charges of assaulting her. But the couple has now reconciled after a week of their fight. Yes! They have confirmed that they are back together and sorted their differences.

Karan Johar returns to Mumbai

The filmmaker had gone for a vacation to Goa with his mom and kids amidst the drug nexus controversy in the film industry. However, Karan finally returned to Mumbai and was seen at the airport on Sunday.

NCB keeps Kshitij Prasad in custody till October 3, 2020

NCB earlier arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad in drugs case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s matter. They have reportedly sought his custody till October 3, 2020. However, the filmmaker claimed that he has been framed.

Payal Ghosh to go on hunger strike?

The actress had earlier filed a case against Anurag Kashyap while accusing him of sexual misconduct. But she recently alleged that no action has been taken against the filmmaker even after six days of filing FIR. She has now threatened to go on hunger strike if no action is taken against him.

