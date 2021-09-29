Newswrap, September 28: Alia Bhatt declares her love for Ranbir Kapoor; Vicky Kaushal wraps up Mr Lele & more

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani wrap up Mr Lele

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar finally wrapped up Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele with an intimate party for cast and crew in Mumbai. The comic thriller, had begun shooting during the pandemic, earlier this year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani wrap up Mr Lele with a hush hush party!

declares her love for on his birthday

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday took to her Instagram handle and shared a dreamy picture as she confessed her love for Ranbir Kapoor on the public platform. The actors are currently holidaying in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt declares her love for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday with a beautiful pic from their vacation

YRF gives a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s look from Shamshera

On the occasion of Ranbir’s 39th birthday, Yash Raj Films gave a glimpse of his look from the adrenaline-pumping action entertainer Shamshera and it has got the fans excited for the movie. The teaser look shows Ranbir with an intense look.

Also Read: On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, YRF gives a glimpse of his look in Shamshera; To release in March 2022

Vicky Kaushal shares second Sardar Udham Singh teaser

Just 24 hours after releasing the first-ever teaser of Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal treated his fans and followers with a brand new teaser. The actor took to social media to share the film's second teaser which goes back in time and tracks an important event in the life of Sardar Udham Singh.

Also Read: Sardar Udham Singh Teaser: Vicky Kaushal shares yet another NEW sneak peek into his historic mission

to reunite with Raj Mehta and

Raj Mehta directorial Good Newwz starring won critical acclaim as well as appreciation from the audience. Three years after the high concept comedy, the Khiladi is set to reunite with Raj Mehta on his third directorial, which will be produced by Karan Johar. It goes on floors next year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: After Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar to reunite with Raj Mehta and Karan Johar