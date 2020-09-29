Newswrap, September 28: Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS report, Rhea Chakraborty's biopic & more

Newswrap, September 28: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty to Kangana Ranaut's ongoing tiff with Sona Mohapatra, check out the key stories from the previous day here.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend on Disha Salian

The late actor’s friend Yuvraj Singh has once again made some shocking claims. He has urged the CBI to catch Disha Salian’s fiancé Rohan Rai and get his narco-analysis done. Singh also alleged Sushant and Disha’s deaths as a double homicide.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend claims CBI needs to catch Disha Salian's fiance to crack late actor's death case

Pakistan Government to buy the ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar

The ancestral homes of both the yesteryear actors face demolition threats in Peshawar. Now, the government of Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has decided to buy the dilapidated properties and conserve them. An official letter has been already sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar for the same.

Also Read: Pakistan govt to buy Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes in Peshawar, plans for conservation underway

Sanjay Raut’s audio played during the hearing of ’s office demolition

In yet another virtual court hearing, the audio of Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut was played to prove abuse in connection with BMC’s demolition of the place. His lawyer, Pradeep Thorat objected but the court dismissed the same.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's office demolition hearing takes place in Bombay HC, Sanjay Raut's audio played to prove slur

Rhea Chakraborty’s biopic in the making?

The tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput prompted a few filmmakers to think of making a biopic on him. Now, as per the latest reports, some of them are also considering making a biopic on the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, a publishing house is also considering roping her in for penning down the details in a book.

Also Read: After Sushant Singh Rajput, a biopic and documentary on Rhea Chakraborty in the making?

, Sara Ali Khan, not given clean chit

NCB chief Rakesh Asthana has given the agency six months to file a chargesheet concerning the Bollywood drug nexus. Moreover, no clean chit has been given to actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shraddha Kapoor yet. The agency will reportedly also look into their finances for alleged drug payments.

Also Read: No clean chit for Deepika Padukone, Sara, Shraddha & others; NCB gets 6 months to file chargesheet

Kangana Ranaut blocks Sona Mohapatra for THIS reason

The Manikarnika actress recently took a dig at Sunil Gavaskar over his comment on . However, she also took a jibe at the latter for her reaction to Gavaskar’s remarks and called it ‘selective feminism.’ Sona Mohapatra slammed Kangana over this remark on Sharma and the latest that we know is that she has blocked the singer.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut blocks Sona Mohapatra after singer calls out her 'selective feminism' tweet on Anushka Sharma

Maharashtra HM asks CBI for status on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has recently questioned about the details and status of the late actor’s case. He asked the same while addressing the media and stated that even the nation wants to know whether Sushant was murdered or he ended his life.

Also Read: Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh seeks status of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case from CBI: We want details to come out

AIIMS submits the forensic report to CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

The AIIMS team has reportedly submitted its findings to CBI in connection with Sushant’s probe. The agency had approached the former for a second opinion on the late actor’s cause of death. CBI will also disclose the findings soon.

Also Read: AIIMS team submits forensic report to CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's case; Agency to disclose findings soon

NCB files affidavit at Bombay HC against Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea

Rhea and Showik Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde had earlier alleged that NCB does not have the jurisdiction for the drug probe. The agency has refuted the same and also opposed the brother-sister duo’s bail plea. They have also filed affidavits at the Bombay High Court in connection with the same.

Also Read: NCB refutes Rhea Chakraborty's claim of having no jurisdiction in drugs probe; Files affidavit at Bombay HC

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×