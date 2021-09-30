Newswrap, September 29: Saif Ali Khan on Race 4, Bhoot Police 2; Kareena Kapoor’s sweet wish for Inaaya & more

on Race 4 & Bhoot Police 2

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, actor Saif Ali Khan candidly spoke about Race 4 and Bhoot Police 2. He said, “I am looking forward to some meetings with the production house to find out the future they are seeing in the Bhoot Police franchise and the direction they are looking to take it in. There’s a lot of potential. One can send these guys on any kind of adventure with all kinds of supernatural crazy things happening around,” he informs.”

Nitesh Tiwari says they’re prepping for Ramayana shoot

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has shared an important update about his upcoming film, Ramayana. “We are now preparing for the shoot, is what I would say. Because it's such a massive and an ambitious project, it requires so much attention to detail that we do not want to leave any stone unturned. So right now we are very busy just fine tuning and preparing before we even go on the floors. I do a lot of homework, so I think I'll continue to do so till we start shooting,” said he.

protects girlfriend

After completing their quick Jodhpur getaway, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally returned to Mumbai today. The duo was spotted together at the airport. When fans swamped the actors for selfies, Ranbir Kapoor kept Alia close to protect her.

’s cryptic post

On Wednesday, actor Shilpa Shetty, took to social media to share yet another cryptic quote amidst the ongoing adult film case file against husband Raj Kundra. Sharing a quote by ‘Maya Angelou’, the Khiladi star attempted to decipher what love in one’s heart actually means. Her night reading also urges one to care about others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya

On the special occasion of Soha Ali Khan’s daughter’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable photo of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to wish the little munchkin. In the monochromatic picture, cute Inaaya candidly gazes at the camera. Kareena Kapoor while uploading the photo wrote, “Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl.”

