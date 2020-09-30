Newswrap, September 29: Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea & more

Newswrap, September 29: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Kangana Ranaut's office demolition matter, here are the key stories from the previous day.

AIIMS forensic report on Sushant Singh Rajput

The AIIMS team has finally submitted its findings to CBI. Reports suggest that no traces of organic poison have been found. However, they are still not done with the detailed investigation of the autopsy report submitted by Cooper Hospital. CBI will reportedly also probe the lapses in Sushant's autopsy.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS Forensic Report: No trace of organic poison; CBI to probe abetment of suicide

Anurag Kashyap to be interrogated by Mumbai Police?

Payal Ghosh has reportedly filed an FIR against the filmmaker on charges of sexual misconduct. Now, the latest reports suggest that the Mumbai Police is likely to question him and record his statement in connection with the same.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap allegedly to be questioned by Mumbai Police over Payal Ghosh's Rape FIR

Delhi HC’s notice to Centre on Rakul Preet Singh

The actress had earlier approached the Delhi High Court while requesting that media should not publish, print, or broadcast any news related to her in connection with Rhea Chakraborty’s drug probe. The Court has reportedly responded and issued a notice to the Centre while demanding the same.

Also Read: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre over Rakul Preet Singh's plea to not publish news on her in drugs case

Shekhar Kapur appointed new President of FTII

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting appointed him as the new President of FTII Society and the Chairman of the institute’s governing council. Numerous celebs have wished him after getting this piece of news. Among them is who congratulated him on his new position.

Also Read: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appointed new President of FTII, set to take over from BP Singh

Kangana Ranaut’s appeal to BMC

The Bombay High court has adjourned the hearing of Kangana’s Office till October 5, 2020, for written submissions. However, Kangana made headlines recently through her appeal to the BMC. She said that the civic body has sent notices to her neighbours and threatened them of dire consequences if they supported her. She then wrote, “My neighbours have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses.”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut has THIS appeal for BMC as Bombay HC adjourns her office demolition matter till October 5

Bombay High Court reserves order on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik’s bail pleas

The actress and her brother had approached the court earlier while seeking bail pleas. Now, the latest reports suggest that the Bombay HC has reserved the order on the same. It is also said that the case is not related to Sushant Singh Rajput and that he may have been one of the consumers.

Also Read: Order on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty & others’ bail pleas reserved by Bombay High Court

NCB to summon ’s co-stars

As per the latest reports, the NCB is likely to summon and interrogate three co-stars of Deepika Padukone in connection with the Bollywood drug nexus. Their names start with the initials ‘A,' ‘R’ and ‘S.’

Also Read: NCB to summon Deepika Padukone's co stars 'S,' 'R' and 'A' in connection with drug probe

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×