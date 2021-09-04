Newswrap, September 3: Sidharth Shukla’s funeral, Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor & more

Sidharth Shukla’s funeral

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, September 2 at age 40. According to the post mortem report, the doctors reportedly refrained from giving any opinion, as they did not find anything conclusive. Meanwhile, Sidharth was cremated at Oshiwara crematorium located in the city's suburbs. As per reports, he was laid to rest according to traditional Hindu rituals. Several television celebrities were seen arriving for the funeral. Amidst this, heartbreaking visuals of rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill left fans weeping.

Heartbreaking visuals of Shehnaaz Gill

As the entire country mourns the loss of prominent actor Sidharth Shukla, heartbreaking visuals of Shehnaaz Gill have also left many weeping. The Honsla Rakh actor shared a close bond with the late actor and was seen crying inconsolably at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral.

Kangana Ranaut's message for multiplex owners

On Friday morning, Kangana Ranaut issued a length message for multiplex owners via social media, She said, “No films are choosing theatres, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema.. in these times we must support each other and not bully or arm twist, it’s our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for south, we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well. This is unfair and cruel in these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut… Please let’s help each other in order to save theatres”.

remembers

On the occasion of Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, took to social media to share unseen pictures of the late actor. In the picture, Rishi Kapoor can be seen wearing a light coloured kurta with a black shawl. She captioned the image as “Just one of those days”.

Anushka Sharma, Sanjana Ganesan & others pose for a happy photo

Actor Anushka Sharma is a great cheerleader for husband Virat Kohli and one of her latest photos is a testimony to it. The actor who has accompanied her husband for his UK cricket series was seen posing for a happy photo as she stood on a cricket stadium. Besides her, the group photo included Sanjana Ganesan, Pratima Singh and Preethiraj Gade.

