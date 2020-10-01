Newswrap, September 30: NCB on Deepika Padukone's co stars, Suhana Khan on skin lightening and more

Newswrap, September 30: Right from the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to celebs reacting on Babri Masjid demolition verdict, check out the key stories from the previous day here.

Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai’s crew test COVID-19 negative

Just like other movies, starrer Radhe’s shoot and production process also came to a halt amidst the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown. Now, with the advent of the phase, the movie’s team will complete the shooting schedule. Reports suggest that the crew has tested negative for COVID-19.

Jonas’ memoir ‘Unfinished’

The global icon had announced her memoir a long time back. The Sky is Pink actress has recently shared a tease of ‘Unfinished’ as she is all set to roll out her book for the readers soon. Priyanka also attached her childhood picture and Miss World 2000 winning moment along with the same.

’s Laxmmi Bomb to release on this date

Laxmmi Bomb featuring and Kiara Advani will be getting a theatrical release at the overseas market. The movie is all set to be released in UAE, New Zealand, and Australia on 9th November 2020. At the same time, it will witness a digital release in India, the UK, the US, and Canada.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father meets Bihar CM

KK Singh recently had a meeting with Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He met the politician to discuss the slow pace of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case on the part of the CBI.

on skin lightening and trolls

’s daughter recently shared an Instagram post in which she slammed trolls who commented on her skin tone. She urged for the need to end colourism. Suhana has once again taken a jibe at those who accused her of getting skin lightening treatment. She says that she has never got her skin lightened, and that is something she will never do.

’s co-stars not summoned by NCB

The agency has rubbished rumours of having summoned Deepika Padukone’s co-stars ‘R,’ ‘S,’ and ‘A’ in connection with the drugs probe. A senior NCB official has termed all these reports fake.

Shekhar Suman takes a jibe at those naming Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor has slammed those Bollywood stars who were recently probed by the NCB in the drugs case. He has accused them of tarnishing Sushant Singh Rajput’s name by calling him a drug addict.

Payal Rajput shares deleted tweets from 2018

The actress has shared screenshots of some of her tweets of 2018 in which she talks about the #MeToo movement and Anurag Kashyap. The actress further alleges that the movement infuriates her. In one of the tweets, she talks about a famous director who allegedly said that he slept with 600 women.

Swara Bhasker, Gauahar Khan and others react to Babri Masjid verdict

A special court acquitted all the 32 accused in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 6, 1992. Numerous Bollywood celebs like Swara Bhasker, Gauahar Khan, Anubhav Sinha, Sushant Singh, and others have reacted to the verdict on Twitter.

