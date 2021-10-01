Newswrap, September 30: Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham trailer; Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan gets release date & more

starrer Maidaan to release on June 3, 2022

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan's release date has been announced and it will hit the screen on 3rd June 2022. The film is helmed by Amit R Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. It also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.

John Abraham starrer Attack gets a 2022 Republic Day release

John Abraham’s upcoming thriller Attack has also got a release date today. It is stated that the Lakshya Raj Anand directorial, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, will be hitting the theatres on Republic Day next year.

Ali Fazal opens up on his wedding plans with Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal opened up about his wedding plans with Richa Chadha and reportedly told that the marriage is on the cards and they will probably tie the knot in January or February next year. He also mentioned that while no date has been fixed, they will definitely have celebrations.

Vicky Kaushal & Shoojit Sircar launch Sardar Udham trailer

One of the most-awaited projects of Vicky Kaushal is the biopic on Sardar Udham Singh. Ever since the actor has announced his upcoming project Sardar Udham, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release. Today, the upcoming film’s trailer was released.

Anil Sharma to push the Apne 2 shooting

The director, Anil Sharma, who had hoped to roll Apne 2, starring Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby and Karan Deol in the UK in September is now rethinking. A source revealed that the film has to be shot across London. Since things have only now begun to open up the world over, Anil thought it would be best to push the project by a few months, and shoot when the situation is more conducive.

