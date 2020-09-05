Newswrap, September 4: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Samuel Miranda; Kangana announces Mumbai return

Newswrap, September 4: Right from Kangana Ranaut's announcement of her return to NCB arresting Showik Chakrabort and Samuel Miranda, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Shruti Modi’s lawyer Ashok Saraoge’s wife to make a film on Sushant Singh Rajput

The late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi has already been grilled by the agencies in connection with the case. In the meantime, her lawyer’s wife has decided to make a film on Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty that is titled Nyay: The Justice. Directed by Dilip Gulati, it will feature Zubair K Khan and Shreya Shukla in the lead roles.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Trailer OUT

The movie features Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen in the lead roles. The two actresses share the screen space for the first time with the Alankrita Shrivastava directorial. It is scheduled to be released on Netflix and the premiere date is September 18, 2020.

Ishaan Khatter’s first look test from Khaali Peeli is worth a glimpse

The actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared his first look test from the movie in which he has been paired opposite Ananya Panday. For the unversed, Khaali Peeli happens to be a remake of the South movie Taxiwala. The movie’s teaser is already out.

announces her return to Mumbai

The actress received severe backlash over her recent comment on Mumbai when she compared it to ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.’ This led to strong reactions among the netizens and other celebs who took to social media for opining their views. In the midst of all this, Kangana has announced her return to the city on September 9, 2020. She also adds that is anyone wants to stop her from returning then they can try the same.

Producers Guild of India issues open letter in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

As per the association, the late actor’s case has been used to defame and slander the members of the film industry. The letter also states that a false image of the industry has been painted which says that it’s a terrible place for outsiders and a murky den of substance abuse.

Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB

Earlier on Friday, the agency initially searched the residences of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager Samuel Miranda. Later on, the two of them reportedly admitted to have procured drugs post which they were arrested. However, according to an official from NCB, the formal arrest is yet to be done.

