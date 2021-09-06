Newswrap September 5: Saira Banu gets discharged; Fatima Sana Shaikh joins Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur & more

Saira Banu gets discharged

Saira Banu was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital on August 28th. She had reportedly complained of chest congestion, breathlessness, high blood pressure, and high sugar. Family friend Faisal Farooqui told PTI, “Saira ji is doing well. She’s discharged and is back home. Resting. Thank you for your prayers”.

Fatima Sana Shaikh in Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal, who has previously worked with director Meghna Gulzar in ‘Raazi’ will also be seen in her upcoming venture Sam Bahadur, which is a biopic of Sam Manekshaw. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Fatima Sana Shaikh has joined the cast of Sam Bahadur. Vicky and Fatima will be sharing screen space for the first time.

on Thalaivii

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared a picture of her latest film Thalaivii. Kangana along with pictures wrote that Thalaivii is her best film yet and it was a gratifying experience for her to watch the film. The film is based on the life and times of J. Jayalalithaa, who was a mighty successful star and a politician.

’s traditional avatar

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared some lovely pictures in the yellow and green saree. Deepika shared multiple pictures in the traditional avatar on her social media. Deepika had worn the attire for her appearance in Kaun Banega Crorepati with director and choreographer Farah Khan.

celebrates ’s birthday

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her house where the Kapoor clan was celebrating Rishi Kapoor’s birthday. Shatrughan Sinha and David Dhawan also participated in the celebration.

