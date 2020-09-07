Newswrap, September 6: Sandip Ssingh opens up on Sushant's case, Kangana gets security from Himachal police

Newswrap, September 6: Right from the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora testing positive for COVID-19, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Rhea Chakraborty hasn’t applied for anticipatory bail: Lawyer

Just before her appearance in front of the NCB for the probe regarding the drug angle, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that she is prepared for her arrest. He also added that it’s a witch-hunt and that she is facing the consequences of loving someone. He further adds that the actress hasn’t approached the court for bail.

Adhyayan Suman opens up on film industry’s drug nexus

The actor’s father, Shekhar Suman, has been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. In the meantime, Adhyayan has revealed that he has witnessed the use and abuse of drugs at Bollywood parties. He also refused to comment on his ex-flame by saying that she is a ‘big star.’

Dipesh Sawant an active member of drug syndicate: NCB

The NCB recently arrested Dipesh Sawant in connection with the drug angle. Post that, the agency issued a statement saying that he is an active member of a drug syndicate that is connected to drug supplies and high society personalities.

and diagnosed with COVID-19

Arjun Kapoor revealed on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor also stated that he is asymptomatic and under home quarantine. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Malaika Arora also revealed a few hours later that she has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Rhea Chakraborty may be arrested: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer

In response to Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde’s statement about his client, Vikas Singh has stated through his representative that she might get arrested if not able to answer to the NCB. He has also said that he has no idea how the love angle is going to help Rhea Chakraborty is she thinks about going to court and speaking the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput transferred funds for pet dogs a day before demise

The late actor had reportedly sent money for the maintenance of his three pet dogs Amar, Akbar, and Anthony just a day before his demise. This has been revealed by the caretaker of Sushant’s Lonavala farmhouse. The three Rottweilers are up for adoption now.

Kangana Ranaut to be escorted by Himachal Pradesh Police to Mumbai

The actress had announced earlier that she will return to Mumbai on September 9. Now, as per the latest reports, Himachal Pradesh police will escort her to the city on the aforementioned date. This has been revealed by the state’s CM Jairam Thakur. He also reportedly called her the daughter of Himachal Pradesh.

Sandip Ssingh makes revelations related to Sushant Singh Rajput

He has shared a few pieces of evidence on social media to prove that he was friends with the late actor. Ssingh has also revealed the series of events that happened on 14th June when Sushant died. Furthermore, he has shared a letter sent by Mauritius police that reveals he has no pending cases in the country.

