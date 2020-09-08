Newswrap, September 7: Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against Sushant's sister, Kangana's CRPF security & more

Newswrap, September 7: Right from NCB questioning Rhea Chakraborty to Kangana Ranaut getting Y-plus security, here are the key stories from the previous day. Check them out.

, Sussanne & others celebrate Rakesh Roshan’s birthday

The filmmaker turned 71 recently, and the entire family including his son Hrithik, Sussanne Khan, and others came together to celebrate his birthday. The War actor has also given a glimpse of the quarantine birthday celebration of his dad on social media.

Ankita Lokhande fulfills Sushant Singh Rajput’s dream

The late actor’s ex-girlfriend recently headed out in the city and was spotted buying plants. When being asked the reason, Ankita stated that she is joining Sushant’s sister in fulfilling his dream of planting trees. For the unversed, the actor wished to plant 1000 trees which he included in his 50 dreams.

confirms about getting diagnosed with Coronavirus

announced on social media sometime back that he has tested positive for COVID-19. And post that, it was revealed that his ladylove Malaika Arora has also been diagnosed with the same. The actress has now confirmed the news on social media by issuing an official statement.

Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister

In a shocking state of events, the actress has filed a complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka on charges of sending him a bogus medical prescription that was allegedly given at the RML hospital. Rhea alleged that the late actor died within 5 days of taking the prescribed anxiety medications suggested by his sister. The actress who was interrogated by the NCB went to the Bandra police station on Monday and filed a complaint.

BMC officials at ’s Mumbai workspace

The actress has revealed on social media that BMC officials paid a surprise visit to her office in Mumbai and began measuring everything. She has also shared a video of the officials along with her tweet. The actress alleged that they forcefully took over her office and harassed the neighbours.

NCB summons Rhea Chakraborty for the 3rd time

The agency has already arrested her brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. They also interrogated the actress in connection with the same in the past two days. They have reportedly summoned Rhea for the third time on Tuesday.

Kangana Ranaut becomes first Bollywood celeb to get CRPF security

The actress has got access to the Y-plus security cover by the Union Home Ministry and is all set to return to Mumbai on 9th September. Now, she has become the first-ever B-town celeb to be guarded by CRPF commandos. Reportedly, Kangana will also get an escort vehicle for her security team.

Netizens unhappy with Beyonce Sharma Jayegi

The makers of Khaali Peeli recently released the new track but it received a lot of flak on Twitter owing to the lyrics. A few netizens also lashed out at the makers for alleged racial implications in the song. Meanwhile, a few others have apologized to Beyonce for the racist undertone in the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput contacted lawyer after Disha Salian’s demise

The late actor had reportedly got in touch with a lawyer after Disha’s demise on 8th June. The CBI is now likely to probe the link between the two cases. However, the reason behind Sushant approaching the lawyer remains unclear.

Credits :Pinkvilla

