Newswrap, September 7: Salman Khan’s ‘Antim’ poster out; Alia Bhatt wraps up ‘Darlings’ shoot & more

Antim poster

and Aayush Sharma’s starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ poster got revealed. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Salman Khan will be essaying the role of a cop in the film. In the earlier released teaser for the film, Aayush Sharma’s character can be seen being in a face-off with Salman Khan’s character.

Darlings shoot wrap

will be costarring with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew in her maiden production titled ‘Darlings’. The film is co-produced by . Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and announced that the principal photography for the film has ended. Alia shared a highlight video of the film’s journey.

Sanya Malhotra in talks for Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal will be playing the role of Sam Manekshaw in the biopic titled ‘Sam Bahadur’. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Vicky has previously collaborated with Meghna Gulzar in Alia Bhatt led ‘Raazi’. Fatima Sana Shaikh has joined the cast of the film and Sanya Malhotra is in talks for a pivotal character.

Bhoot Police releases preponed

and -led horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ was initially announced to release on 17 September on a leading OTT platform. However, the release of the film has been preponed to 10 September. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and in the leading parts.

and Shruti Haasan in R. Balki’s film

Sunny Leone, Revathi, and Shruti Haasan have joined the cast of R.Balki’s upcoming directorial drama. The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol in the leading parts. Reportedly, Shruti Haasan will play the daughter of Sunny Deol and Revathi’s character.

