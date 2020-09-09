Newswrap, September 8: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, Kangana's COVID 19 sample fails, Sanjay Dutt resumes shoot

Newswrap, September 8: Right from NCB arresting Rhea Chakraborty to Sanjay Dutt resuming shoot, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Sanjay Dutt returns to shoot in the midst of cancer treatment

The 61-year old actor is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city for cancer. He also announced about taking a break from work a few weeks back. But now, Baba is back on the sets of Sharmshera and is busy completing the patchworks.

BMC seals ’s Mumbai property

Earlier, the BMC officials paid a surprise visit to Kangana’s office in Mumbai. Now, the latest reports suggest that they have sealed the property and sent her a ‘stop work notice’ owing to illegal construction. For the unversed, she had created her own workspace at Bandra’s Pali Hill.

NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty

The agency interrogated the actress for three consecutive days in connection with the drug angle. Post that, they finally arrested her on Tuesday. She was reportedly taken for medical examination immediately after the arrest. The latest reports also suggest that her bail plea has been rejected and that she will be taken to the Byculla jail.

Rhea’s lawyer calls Sushant a drug addict

Satish Maneshinde has also reacted to the news of Rhea getting arrested by the NCB. He has also made a shocking statement regarding the same. He said that the actress is facing the consequences of loving a drug addict who had mental health issues.

Maharashtra Home Minister suggests looking into details of Kangana’s drug episodes

Anil Deshmukh has reportedly said, “Kangana Ranaut had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who in an interview said she takes drugs and also forced him to. Mumbai Police will look into details of this.”

Surekha Sikri in ICU after suffering stroke

The actress who was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana-Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho has recently suffered a brain stroke post which she was admitted to the hospital. She has been reportedly admitted to the ICU.

Bollywood celebs react to Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest

B-town has given mixed reaction to NCB arresting the actress. A few of them have taken to social media and tried clarifying that Rhea has been arrested owing to procuring drugs and not on charges of murder or money laundering.

