Newswrap, September 9: BMC's demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office; Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea & more

Newswrap, September 9: Right from Bombay High Court's take on BMC's decision to demolish Kangana Ranaut's office to Rhea Chakraborty being sent to Byculla jail, here are the buzzing stories from the previous day.

’s first look from Bell Bottom OUT

The actor turned a year older on 9th September and on the same day, his fans got a surprise treat. That is because Akshay’s first look from his upcoming movie Bell Bottom has been finally revealed. He and his co-stars are currently shooting for the same in Scotland.

BMC demolishes ’s office

As the actress geared up to reach Mumbai on 9th September, BMC officials began demolishing her office at Bandra. The actress reacted to it on Twitter and said that goons barged into the premises illegally. She also termed it ‘death of democracy.’

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother sent to custody

After the actress, her brother Showik Chakraborty has also been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The NCB arrested him along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs and alleged links with the syndicate.

Raftaar tests positive for COVID-19

Well-known rapper Raftaar who has also judged multiple reality shows has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. He is currently under home quarantine. The rapper also said that he is waiting to get tested again as he feels it is some kind of technical error.

Bombay High Court stays BMC’s demolition of Kangana’s office

The Court has not only stayed the demolition of the premises by the BMC but also issued an order asking them to reply to the petitioner by 3 pm on Thursday. The court has also called the conduct of the civic body deplorable and malefide.

Rhea Chakraborty sent to Byculla Jail

The NCB officials arrested the actress on charges of the procurement on drugs on Tuesday. She has now been taken to the Byculla jail and kept at a special prison cell owing to security purposes. Rhea is reportedly in the same barrack as that of Indrani Mukerjea. For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was earlier rejected post which she approached the session court.

Nia Sharma backs out of Bigg Boss 14

The actress was not sure of taking part in the show hosted by right from the beginning. Now, the latest reports suggest that she has opted out of the 14th season.

Gagarin Mishra leaves for heavenly abode

The veteran cinematographer had worked not only in Bollywood but also in the Odia film industry. He passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai owing to cardiac arrest. He had returned from Bhubaneshwar sometime back post which his health deteriorated. He was then admitted to a private hospital in the city.

