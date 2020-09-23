NIA becomes fourth agency to join Sushant Singh Rajput's case after ED, NCB & CBI: Report

If media reports are to be believed, there is one more agency that is likely to join Sushant Singh Rajput's probe. Yes, we are talking about the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on June 14, 2020, left everyone in a state of shock. The Mumbai police were initially probing into his case. However, the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people on various charges in Patna post which the Bihar Police also began a separate probe. Eventually, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began investigating the money laundering angle in the late actor’s case and summoned many people related to him.

Post that, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over Sushant’s case on August 19, 2020, after the Supreme Court’s verdict. Meanwhile, ED handed over a few of Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged drug chats to CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) post which the latter also joined the probe. The agency has also arrested Rhea, her brother Showik, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant, on charges of procuring drugs. All of them are in judicial custody till October 6, 2020.

Now, as per the latest reports, another agency will join Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Yes, we are talking about the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here. This is as per a notification issued by the Government of India that has reportedly invested the NIA officials to exercise their powers and perform duties within the area of their jurisdiction. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Centre has cleared the agency to probe into cases related to drugs. If that happens then it will be the fourth federal agency to join the probe.

Also Read: Did Sushant Singh Rajput send SOS message to sister Meetu five days before his demise? Reports suggest so

Share your comment ×