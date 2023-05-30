Nick Jonas and King are mighty impressed by Tiger Shroff's version of Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife: 'Love it bro'

Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved actors in the industry. Every time he appears on the big screen, he manages to impress the audience with his top-notch action sequences and dancing skills. Apart from his acting and dancing, Tiger won hearts after he flaunted his singing talent in the past. Tiger made his singing debut in 2020 with a single titled Unbelievable. On Monday, he took to social media and shared his version of the song Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). The song was launched recently where Nick Jonas collaborated with King. Tiger decided to share his cover with his fans. Interestingly, Nick reacted to his video and it was all things sweet.

Nick Jonas reacts to Tiger Shroff's version of his song Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)

In the video, Tiger is seen sporting a white vest while showing off his singing talent. He is seen crooning the song with utmost dedication. Along with the video, he wrote, "My small take on the ‘afterlife’ #maanmerijaan." Nick was quick to notice Tiger's video and he dropped a comment on it. He commented, "Love it bro!" An excited Tiger instantly replied, "@nickjonas wow this made my day! Thanks a lot nick." King too commented on his post that read, "Bawaaaa!!!!! chhhaaa gaye!!" Have a look:

Athiya Shetty too reacted to Tiger's video and she was mighty impressed by him. She wrote, "@tigerjackieshroff… all that choir with us @kishushroff." Ronit Roy wrote, "Wonderfully done." Elli AvrRam wrote, "Omg Tiger!!!!! wow." Fans too were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, "tiger you’re voice is so beautiful." Another fan wrote, "You are so talented mashalla .. wishing u all the best always and forever.."

Work front

Tiger is currently busy shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It will hit theatres on Eid 2024. Tiger also has Ganapath Part 1 with Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

