Nick Jonas appeals with Priyanka Chopra to support COVID 19 fundraiser for India: Every contribution matters

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have come forward to request fans to join them in helping out amid the COVID 19 crisis in India. The couple shared a video message together on social media and urged all to contribute to the fundraiser.

Global stars Jonas and Nick Jonas have come forward together to appeal to fans in a new video message to help out amid the ongoing COVID 19 crisis in India. The two set up a fundraiser to help out with the physical medical infrastructure in India amid the COVID 19 crisis. In the new video shared by Priyanka and Nick on their social media handles, we can see the two requesting everyone to donate to the fundraiser that will help in purchasing medical supplies and vaccines and more amid COVID crisis.

In the video, Nick is seen highlighting how in the past few days, he has seen the power of social media as people came out to help each other in India amid the COVID 19 second wave. In his appeal, he joined Priyanka and urged everyone to support the fundraiser in whatever capacity they can. Nick is seen saying, "Every contribution matters, no matter how big or how small." Priyanka also is seen requesting everyone to help relieve the burden on the medical infrastructure in India by helping with the fundraiser.

Take a look:

#TogetherForIndia…. Thank you all for your support and donations. Your contributions are going to make a tangible difference in this fight against the vicious spread of Covid 19 in India. There is so much left to do and we hope that this momentum we have built will continue. pic.twitter.com/Lds6L1083G — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2021

Priyanka and Nick's appeal comes at a time when the second wave of COVID 19 has gripped the nation. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "#TogetherForIndia…. Thank you all for your support and donations. Your contributions are going to make a tangible difference in this fight against the vicious spread of Covid 19 in India. There is so much left to do and we hope that this momentum we have built will continue."

Priyanka's earlier video where she expressed how India, her home country, was 'bleeding' amid the COVID 19 crisis went viral as it got international support from stars like Jonas Brothers, Irina Shayk and others. The actress is currently in London for the shooting of Citadel with Richard Madden. However, amid this, she is also using her social media handle to amplify resources and needs of people affected by the COVID 19 crisis.

Also Read|Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas pledge support for COVID 19 relief in India: Use your resources as much as you can

Share your comment ×