Nick Jonas calls his conversation with Priyanka Chopra ‘invaluable’, reveals both of them benefit emotionally

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is not only a star in India but is well-known across the globe. Her popularity seems no boundaries and fans just love her. Professionally the actress is really doing well but if we talk about her personal life, PeeCee is in one of the best phases of her life. The Dil Dhadakne Do star is married to American singer Nick Jonas and they are now parents of a baby girl. We have always heard Priyanka talk about how much Nick means to her but this time speaking with his father Kevin Jonas Sr on his show Legendary Podcast's latest episode Storytelling with Nick Jonas, spoke about his relationship with his wife. Nick also called Malti Marie 'perfect'.

Nick Jonas revealed that his conversation with Priyanka Chopra has been invaluable. The singer said that everything that he does right is because of Priyanka Chopra. Nick further added, “It's truly that thing where you become one with the person and that extends beyond your relationship and the home you build but also into your creative life and business and everything else. It's natural that at the end of the day, in the same way, that you and I met at our house we will sit and talk life and business and just a part of the exchange that we have as family. We both benefit from that emotionally."

"So with me and Pri (Priyanka), there's definitely that connection, where it's every decision that's made business-wise every instinct emotionally and creatively kind of run through that filter of that person that you trust and know, has your back. But also will say, 'I don't think that's the right thing' or maybe 'Think about it from this angle' and that's been invaluable," Nick Jonas added.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

Priyanka Chopra is the most-followed Indian actress on Instagram with over 83.6 million Instagram followers. Chopra has a couple of projects lined up at the moment. Chopra will next be seen in the American film ‘Love Again’ alongside actors Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Later, she will star alongside Hollywood actor Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel.

In the world of Bollywood, she will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial alongside high-profile Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. This film is expected to go on floors soon.