Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'stunning' as she dons a sapphire blue saree & we couldn't agree more

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas often win the internet with their PDA. Once again, Nick dropped a fiery comment on wife's desi look. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a couple who have managed to leave fans awestruck by their chemistry and PDA, Jonas and Nick Jonas come to mind. Nick and Priyanka always make heads turn when they step out together in style and their PDA often paints the social media in colours of love. Recently, Priyanka attended an event in Mumbai where she opted for a gorgeous sapphire blue saree with glamorous makeup and hair. As she walked in, all eyes were on Priyanka.

The gorgeous diva also shared her look on social media and left all her fans gushing over how perfect she looks in a saree. But the best part that left netizens swooning was hubby Nick’s comment. Nick took the comments section not only to heart the photo but also drop a fiery comment that left us all zapped. On PeeCee’s blue saree picture, Nick left a comment and called his wife, ‘stunning.’ And that surely is something we all felt when the desi girl walked in a beautiful saree.

(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a perfect picture with her team; Says 'Who run my world... girls')

Post the event, Priyanka left from Mumbai and headed to an unknown destination. The gorgeous actress recently starred in a Jonas brothers music video What a Man Gotta Do along with Joe’s wife Sophie Turner and Kevin’s beau Danielle Jonas. The video has been a hit and fans love the cute chemistry between the three Jonas brothers and their ladies. On the work front, Priyanka is all set to work with Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers in a series starring Richard Madden. In Bollywood, Priyanka’s last film was The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar.

Check out the photo and comment:

Credits :Instagram

Read More