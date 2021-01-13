Nick Jonas calls wife Priyanka Chopra's act in The White Tiger 'exceptional': This movie is unreal.

Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas shared a video from The White Tiger screening in his private theatre and was all praise for wife Priyanka Chopra's performance.

is all set to take the streaming space by storm later this month with The White Tiger. The actress will be starring in the much-talked about film opposite Rajkummar Rao and newbie Adarsh Gourav. Priyanka has started the virtual press tour ahead of the film's release and looks like husband Nick Jonas got a private screening of The White Tiger much before its release.

Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas shared a video from the film screening in his private theatre and was all praise for Priyanka's performance. In the video, Nick shared a glimpse of the film and called it 'unreal'. As for his wife's performance, Nick called it 'exceptional'.

Nick captioned the video, "Get Ready!! This movie is unreal and my wife @priyankachopra is exceptional in it." He also then turned the camera towards him and gave the film a big thumbs up.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to announce that she has officially kicked off the virtual press tour of The White Tiger from London. The actress shared glimpses of her interactions with the media on social media. Joining Priyanka was actor Adarsh Gourav who has grabbed some serious limelight in the film's trailer.

The actress was all praise for Adarsh as she showered praises on the youngster and wrote, "This guy.. can't wait for you to meet this incredible talent...our star!" The White Tiger releases on Netflix on 22 January.

