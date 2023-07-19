Nick Jonas drops romantic photo with Priyanka Chopra to wish her on 41st birthday: 'I love celebrating you'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on July 18. With her captivating acting skill and mesmerizing beauty, she continues to amaze her fans and followers. On her special day, the actress received numerous birthday wishes on social media. A while ago, Nick Jonas wished his lovely wife Priyanka Chopra on her 41st birthday.

Nick Jonas drops romantic photo with Priyanka Chopra

Taking to his Instagram, the Sucker singer dropped a romantic picture with wife-actress Priyanka Chopra. Nick penned a beautiful message too as he wished on her 41st birthday. Sharing the picture, Nick Jonas wrote, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love."

In the picture, the couple can be seen embracing a love-filled pose on a cruise ship. Both of them wore sunglasses. For the photoshoot, Priyanka wore a printed bikini outfit and Nick opted for a blue sleeveless tee.

Fans react to Nick Jonas' post

As soon as Nick Jonas shared the romantic picture on Instagram, fans did not waste a minute to wish the actress a 'happy birthday' and also praised the couple. A fan wrote, "Happy birthday PCJ...love you." Another commented, "Such beautiful words! Love you both." "Priyanka Nick ki Jodi ke liye Like Button," wrote a third fan. Another comment read, "Lots of blessings to you both, I'm happy that you are celebrating out queen, she deserves all the love and happiness in this world."

Meanwhile, PeeCee is set to reprise her much-loved role Nadia Sinh from the recent spy thriller Citadel, in the upcoming second season of the popular series. She will be next seen in Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

