Nick Jonas enjoys time in Mumbai with wife Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth, his rumored GF Neelam: PIC

Nick Jonas gave his Indian fans a pleasant surprise when he performed at Lollapalooza India 2024. He set the stage on fire with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. During his stay in India, the American singers had a blast catching up with their friends including filmmaker Mushtaq Shiekh. In a post, Shiekh expressed gratitude for the wonderful time he spent with the Jonas Brothers.

Mushtaq Shiekh drops selfie with Nick Jonas, Siddharth Chopra, and his rumored ladylove Neelam

Several videos of Nick Jonas performing with his brother Kevin and Joe Jonas at Lollapalooza India 2024 went viral online. One of them also showed the crowd going gaga and calling Priyanka Chopra’s husband ‘jiju’ during the live concert. Hours ago, Mushtaq Shiekh, a popular screenwriter, author, producer, and actor shared an inside image with Nick, Siddharth Chopra, and his rumored ladylove Neelam Upadhyaya.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the screenwriter shared a selfie with all his buddies with whom he had a blast. In the captions, Mushtaq penned about the wonderful reunion he had with the gang and how much he missed PeeCee on Nick’s recent trip to India.

Mushtaq Shiekh wrote, “Blast Alert! Our epic ‘Adda’ turned global this time, and oh boy, did Lollapalooza deliver the perfect excuse for a reunion! With us scattered like stars in the sky, snatching a day or two every few moons is our kind of treasure hunt. This round, with Nick flying solo to Mumbai (PeeCee, you were the missing sparkle in our glitter bomb), we did dive headfirst into a day drenched in music, madness, and a splash of celebration. The concert was just the beginning - the after-party and next-day chill vibes were the cherries on top!”

Check out his post:

Further on, the producer-actor raised a toast to their friendship and the memories they made in Mumbai, “From the electrifying beats at the concert to the after-party vibes, and unwinding with lunch the next day - we made the most of our time. Though @priyankachopra was missed, video calls and technology bridged the miles, keeping FOMO at bay."

He added, "Here’s to the memories, the laughs, and the mushy selfies that seal our bond. Non-stop banter, ‘wholesome’ gossip, board games which we ‘spiced’ up to make them more exciting, food coma & promises of “bahut jald” reunions. Till next time, friends- keep the spirit, lose the distance!”

