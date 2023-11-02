Nick Jonas gushes over wifey Priyanka Chopra’s stunning saree look: ‘Just looking like a wow’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to serve major couple goals, and leave us in awe of their chemistry. From their romantic pictures together to showering each other with love on social media, Nick and Priyanka leave us swooning over them. Recently, Priyanka donned a green saree for a grand event in Mumbai, and the look has left Nick Jonas spellbound!

Nick Jonas hops on ‘Just looking like a wow’ trend to compliment Priyanka Chopra

On Thursday morning, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of his wifey Priyanka Chopra. The actress looks elegant in a green Sabyasachi saree that she recently wore for a grand, star-studded event in Mumbai. Nick gushed over Priyanka’s saree look, and while doing so, he made a reference to a viral trend that has taken over social media!

“So beautiful so elegant... just looking like a wow,” wrote Nick Jonas, while sharing Priyanka’s picture in the lime green saree. The actress is seen in a shimmery saree, paired with a sleeveless velvet blouse with a deep neckline. She simply accessorized with a necklace, bracelet, and matching earrings.

‘Just looking like a wow’ trend origin

For the unversed, the hilarious ‘just looking like a wow’ meme originated after a video of a woman selling salwar suits on Instagram went viral. She can be heard saying, “so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow” to describe her apparel, and soon it became a sensation on Instagram.

Recently, Deepika Padukone also joined the trend, creating a video using the phrase. Meanwhile, yesterday, Malaika Arora also heaped praise on her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, and hopped on the viral trend.

Priyanka Chopra bids adieu to Mumbai

Meanwhile, in the wee hours on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Kalina Airport in Mumbai as she headed back to the US. She was seen hugging a friend, and flashing the victory sign to the paparazzi before heading inside the airport.

She also took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of Mumbai’s skyline, and wrote “Wil miss u mumbai. Alvida meri jaan.. see you soon.”

