Nick Jonas has watched THIS film of Priyanka Chopra multiple times; Actress calls him an ‘astute man’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon who enjoys a massive fan following all across the world. Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, she has created a mark of her own and the diva is unstoppable. Although PeeCee has given a lot of hit movies in Bollywood, everyone has their set of favourite films that she has worked in, and this includes her husband Nick Jonas as well. Priyanka, in a recent interview with Times Of India, spoke her heart out about a lot of things from her career to personal life. She also revealed Nick’s favourite film of PeeCee.

Yes! We know that you all are excited to know which Bollywood film of Priyanka Chopra did Nick Jonas really like. Talking about this she said, “We both didn't know much about each other's careers when we met. So after we got married, we did a sort of ‘show and tell’. He showed me his earlier music and work and I showed him a few of my movies. Nick loves ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, he's watched it multiple times.” When asked if he understands Hindi, PeeCee replied, “Yes. I've told most people who meet us, don't speak in Hindi in front of him. He picks it up. He's a very astute man.”

Priyanka Chopra also said that Nick Jonas has impacted her in a big way. She revealed becoming a lot calmer in life. PeeCee revealed that she would bite people’s heads off earlier when she got pissed, but now if she gets pissed, she is a little calmer.

