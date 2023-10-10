Nick Jonas holds Priyanka Chopra close in UNSEEN PIC from his birthday celebration

Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas never fail to shell out major couple goals! They have a massive fan following on social media, and their fans eagerly wait for them to post love-filled pictures together. Nick Jonas celebrated his 31st birthday on 16th September, and Priyanka dropped some lovely pictures to wish him. She shared a sneak-peek into how they celebrated his birthday, and a few pictures gave us a sneak-peek into Priyanka and Nick’s day out enjoying golf. Now, we have come across yet another unseen picture from Nick’s birthday, in which they are seen posing together in a golf cart.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ unseen picture from latter’s birthday

A few hours ago, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to wish her friend Stefan Johnson. To wish him, she shared a picture from Nick’s birthday, in which she and Nick are seen posing together with in the golf cart, along with their friends Stefan and Akari Kalai. Priyanka is seen seated on Nick’s lap while he holds her close in the adorable picture. The ‘Love Again’ actress wore a black crop top with a matching pleated skirt, while Nick is seen in a white polo short paired with orange shorts. Priyanka is beaming with joy as she spent the day with her hubby. She is seen wearing dark sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Check out the picture below.

Meanwhile, Priyanka wished Nick on his birthday by dropping a set of lovely pictures, giving fans a glimpse of how they celebrated. In one picture, Priyanka was seen kissing Nick’s cheek, while another solo picture of Nick shows him playing golf. She also shared a solo picture of herself in which she was seen posing with the golf cart.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018. In January last year, they welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

